Ronald Fisher, a Tribune-Democrat reporter known for his loving devotion as a father and son, affable personality and commitment to the Johnstown area, died over the weekend.
He was discovered at his Richland Township residence on Sunday.
Born on May 10, 1982, Fisher, 37, had two children – Ramir and Ryleigh Fisher.
He is also survived by his mother, Cheryl Fisher, and siblings Alexis Fisher, of Pittsburgh; and Cameron Fisher, Jackie Fisher Jr. and Jason Minahan, all of Johnstown. Fisher was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Fisher, and sister, Shawna Fisher.
Fisher was a Johnstown native and Greater Johnstown High School graduate.
“This is such a shock,” Chip Minemyer, The Tribune-Democrat's editor, said. “Your thoughts immediately go out to his mom, his children, his friends and family. And we’re hurting deeply here at The Tribune, too.
"Ron was loved and respected by his colleagues. He was friendly, compassionate, intelligent, hard-working. He loved his job and he loved his community, and he was proud that he was doing work that could make a difference in his community. What a huge loss for our newsroom and for this region. I’m heart-broken. We all are.”
Robert Forcey, the newspaper's publisher, called Fisher a “great reporter and a friend that will be dearly missed.”
“He was a part of the voice of the community and did his job with passion and enthusiasm,” Forcey said.
Fisher started working full time at The Tribune-Democrat in June 2016.
“We are a tight-knit family in the newsroom, so it comes as a sad shock to all of us that we have lost one of our own,” said news editor Renee Carthew, who was Fisher's direct supervisor. “We all feel a sadness at losing our friend. We are all devastated. Ron had a lot of friends in the newsroom. He would always come walking into the office with a big smile and a cheerful greeting for everybody. We were all saddened when we did not see our friend. We miss him very much.”
Colleagues remembered Fisher as a humorous, easy-going person who was always willing to provide assistance at the office. “Whenever I needed his help, he would always say, 'I've got your back,' ” said Tribune-Democrat police reporter Patrick Buchnowski, who learned about video editing and production from Fisher.
Fisher was active in the community, participating in numerous organizations, including the NAACP Johnstown Chapter, Young Professionals of the Alleghenies, United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Relay for Life Greater Johnstown.
Earlier this year, he was recognized by the Redeemed Men of God as a black man who was making a difference and providing a positive example to children in the Johnstown community.
“Ron was a very humble young man, very, very intelligent and very respectful young man, very heartfelt,” said Ricky Britt, from the Redeemed Men of God and a member of Johnstown City Council. “I know his family very well. It's a sad day in Johnstown and the community to lose someone of Ron's character and his goals to better Johnstown. I give the family my deepest sympathy on behalf of the Redeemed Men of God. We had the honor of honoring him last July at our ceremony. It just goes to show you that we have to be more attentive to our fellow man. I just pray that God shines upon him and comforts his family at this time.”
Professionally, Fisher previously wrote for Hip Hop Enquirer Magazine and Soul Pitt Quarterly and interviewed guests for the “NAACP Perspectives” television show.
He covered different organizations for The Tribune-Democrat, including the Westmont Hilltop School District and Greater Johnstown School District.
“He was always interested in providing excellent coverage of the school district, covering sometimes the stories that weren't so pleasant and always promoting the stories that captured the success of our school district,” GJSD Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “He was a faithful alumnus to the district and was always available to be present, cover school board business as well as just all of the community service that our students provide.”
Fisher developed positive relationships with people he covered, including Jeffrey Masterson, president of the Westmont Hilltop School District board.
“I have a real ache in my heart right now," Masterson said. "It started the second I found out that this had happened. I didn't believe it. I really didn't. I thought somebody was trying to put one over on us. That ache is going to be there for a long time. I'm really going to miss him as a friend.”
Some of Fisher's most well-known writing was done through his “Entrepreneur Endeavors” and “Hot Jobs” projects, both of which provided insight into the local business community. The work was well received, as evident from the stack of “thank you” cards left behind on his desk from people he had profiled.
“He wanted to get the message out that this is a good community, there are a lot of jobs here, a lot of opportunities for individuals and residents,” said Debra Balog, Johnstown Area Regional Industries director of workforce development, who collaborated closely with Fisher on the business stories. “He, of all people, wanted to make sure that those articles were in-depth articles, so that everyone in the community knew they had the opportunity to succeed if they wanted to. Working with him personally, he was pleasant, he was professional. I totally enjoyed working with him.”
Fisher also had regular conversations with Donald Bonk, a project consultant from Carnegie Mellon University, about how new businesses are playing a role in helping improve Johnstown.
“He walked the talk of community betterment in every way,” Bonk said in an email to The Tribune-Democrat. “His loss will be felt widely and deeply in many communities throughout Johnstown and the region. I admired his talent, professionalism, passion for improving the community, kindness, and laughter. We really laughed a lot whenever we got together.
“I truly looked forward to every brainstorming meeting and call with him over these past years. We recently did a long brainstorming phone call. It’s hard to wrap my head around at the moment.”
Fisher summarized his own thoughts about being a reporter for his hometown newspaper with the post: “I've learned in recent years that everyone has a story to tell. These stories are oftentimes filled with many highs & lows, pleasure & pain. So when someone laughs or even smiles at me, I appreciate it even more these days because you never know the story behind that smile. #LiveLaughLove.”
Friends will be received on Wednesday, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 400 Pine St., Johnstown, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.