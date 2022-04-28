JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From investigative reporting and ongoing news coverage to sports, photography and video, The Tribune-Democrat won 14 Keystone Media Awards this year in Division III.
That includes five first-place winners, seven second-place nods and two honorable mentions.
The Tribune-Democrat staff also won the contest’s Sweepstakes award as the top publication in Division III, based on the number of total winners.
“To me, this is an especially good year with the diversity of the awards,” Tribune-Democrat Publisher Robert Forcey said. “The writing is top-notch and we also won for categories that are brand new to us. Podcasts and video awards are outstanding testaments to why we continue to devote our efforts to expanding our ways to reach the community that we serve.”
He described the accolades as “a wonderful achievement” and a “true testament to the work” put in by the editorial department every day.
“The best way to describe this is simply to say ‘Outstanding job, everyone,’ ” Forcey said.
Joshua Byers, John Rucosky and Thomas Slusser each took three awards. Vaughn Burnheimer, David Hurst, Dave Sutor and General Manager and Editor Chip Minemyer landed two apiece in Division III, which includes multi-day publications with circulations between 10,000 and 19,999.
“I am so proud of every member of our news team,” Minemyer said. “Each of these individuals named here produced outstanding content for our readers. But I also want to include others who helped collaborate on story ideas, who provided copy editing and news presentation. This is a great moment for the entire newsroom. Capturing the Sweepstakes is truly special.
“We were recognized for our creativity in developing new ways of producing and sharing content, and also for good old-fashioned reporting, story-writing and photography. That is very gratifying.”
This year there were more than 2,500 entries from 110 state news organizations in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions, according to awards host the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
Journalists in Virginia judged the competition.
The Keystone Media Awards recognize those in the news profession for providing “relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and audiences” while also fulfilling First Amendment rights and responsibilities, the PNA said.
These awards will be presented to the winners during a brunch ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
Here’s a full list of The Tribune-Democrat winners:
First Place
• News Beat Reporting: Joshua Byers, for “Child Care in Crisis” series, “Living Realities” series, “Lessons in diversity,” “Research in the Region” series, and “Shanksville memories.”
• Sports Breaking News/Event Coverage: Eric Knopsnyder, for “Bishop McCort Wrestling Sanctions.”
• Feature Story: John Rucosky, for “A Place of Reflection.”
• Sports Action Photo: Rucosky, for “Setting the Tone.”
• News Videos: Vaughn Burnheimer, for “A Tour of Flight 93 National Memorial.”
Second Place
• Investigative Reporting: Byers, Dave Sutor and Thomas Slusser, for “Living Realities” series.
• Ongoing News Coverage: David Hurst, Rucosky, Chip Minemyer and Staff, for “September 11: 20 Years Later.”
• Sports Beat Reporting: Mike Mastovich, for “All-Area Football Team,” “Silver Lining,” “Golden Boys,” “Haselrig NFL Settlement,” and “ ‘Proud, Rich History.’ ”
• Feature Story: Hurst, for “Wreckage of Flight 93 Made Long Journey Back to Somerset County.”
• Breaking News Photo: Slusser, for “Moxham Fire.”
• Graphic/Photo Illustration: Russell O’Reilly and Burnheimer, for “Downtown Development” interactive map.
• Sports Video: Minemyer and Slusser, for “I Want To Fight.”
Honorable Mentions
• Personality Profile: Sutor, for “400 Years of Tradition.”
• Podcast: Byers, for “Hiking the Highlands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.