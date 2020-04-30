The Tribune-Democrat staff claimed six Keystone Media Awards in this year’s Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association contest.
“I’m so proud of our team for the dedication and effort that is represented by these awards,” Editor Chip Minemyer said.
This year’s honors include two first place awards for the newspaper.
The Tribune-Democrat staff was awarded first place in the category of Business or Consumer Story for the “Women of Vision 2019” that looked at area women leading the way for the region’s revitalization.
Former reporter Jocelyn Brumbaugh received a first place award for her forensics package “Searching for Answers” in which she looked at the Mercyhurst University applied forensic science program.
Sports writer Mike Mastovich took second place for his sports/outdoor column that featured stories such as Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson at the Point Stadium and a cancer survivor encouraged to keep going by family and softball.
An honorable mention went to reporter Dave Sutor and photographer John Rucosky in the Sports Enterprise category for their “Call of the wild” package, a piece that explored the people who venture to Benezette to see the elk.
Rucosky earned a separate honorable mention for his images in that package.
The staff was also honored in the Diversity category for the “Women of Vision 2019.”
“These winners come from a mix of subjects and styles that cover the spectrum of what we do – writing and photography, hard news and features, traditional reporting and multimedia. This was welcome news for our newsroom,” Minemyer said.
All of these awards came from Division III of the media awards, which is made up of multi-day publications with circulations between 10,000 and 19,999.
The Keystone Press Awards Banquet, where winners are honored, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania News Association is considering rescheduling or holding a virtual banquet.
More information will be released as it becomes available, according to the organization’s website.
