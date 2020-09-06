The Tribune-Democrat picked up three Golden Quills during the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s virtual ceremony.
That included a first place finish in the History/Culture writing category for reporters John Finnerty and Dave Sutor and staff for their December 2019 series, “From Bondage to Freedom” – that looked at the state’s history of slavery during the American colonies’ earliest years and Pennsylvania’s role in the Underground Railroad and abolitionist movement afterward.
Tribune-Review stories on the 40th anniversary of Three Mile Island’s partial meltdown, and United Mine Workers boss’ murder in the 1960s were among three finalists in the category, as well as a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette series on the anniversary of D-Day.
In the “Spot news” category, reporters David Hurst, Mark Pesto and staff were finalists for a series of articles and videos on Sept 11, 2019 under the headline “Greatest of All American Values” covering the 18th anniversary of the Flight 93 crash and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the site.
The winning submission in the category was The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s stories “In the Death of Antwon Rose,” which covered an East Pittsburgh police officer’s trial following the 17-year-old’s 2018 death.
Finnerty, Hurst and CNHI staff were also named finalists in the “Public Affairs/Politics/Government” category for their series of stories, “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana,” which followed the money, ongoing progress and challenges within Pennsylvania’s burgeoning medical marijuana industry.
The winning entry in the Public Affairs field – Tearing Down History – was another Post-Gazette series that delved into hundreds of historic buildings within Pittsburgh’s city limits that have been lost to neglect and demolition over the past 25 years.
Dozens of media outlets enter the contest annually.
The 59th annual contest honors excellence in print, broadcast and digital journalism in the western half of the state as well as parts of West Virginia and Ohio.
