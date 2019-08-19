Tribune-Democrat reporters will join the “Laurel Highlands Live” radio show with host Bo Moore each Tuesday beginning this week.
The segment will air at 7:10 a.m. Tuesdays on WNTJ 1490 AM in Johnstown and WNTI 990 AM in Somerset.
Listeners will hear Moore and his guests go inside the local news process, with reporter David Hurst discussing what’s happening locally with medical and recreational marijuana in this week’s first installment.
The show is an extension of the relationship between The Tribune-Democrat and Forever Media.
