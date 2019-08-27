The Tribune-Democrat has been awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Seven Seals Award, given in recognition of the newspaper’s effort to support and promote the group’s mission of representing members of the Guard and Reserve.
In May, Tribune-Democrat reporter Dave Sutor attended the ESGR’s Boss Lift program at Fort Indiantown Gap, an event designed to provide employers and people in management positions a better understanding of what Guard and Reserve members experience when they are serving in the military.
Sutor interviewed attendees, took photos, shot videos and eventually wrote three articles about the experience.
“We feel that the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat has actually been doing this for years,” Marty Kuhar, chairman of the six-county ESGR Mountain Area Chapter, said. “We’re very lucky, in the Johnstown area, to have The Tribune-Democrat, who have always supported veterans and military-type event stories. This year, with (Dave Sutor) coming to the annual Boss Lift to do the story of it, was even more so.”
The Tribune-Democrat was nominated by the Mountain Area Chapter.
Retired Maj. Gen. Wesley Craig, the state’s ESGR chairman, made the final decision to give the Seven Seals Award to the newspaper.
“This is an incredible honor and a very meaningful award, and we thank the ESGR for choosing us,” said Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com.
“We consider it part of our mission as a local news outlet to cover the experiences of local service men and women – both in a contemporary sense and historically. The Cambria-Somerset region has given much in service to the country, including the Guard and Reserve, and the area is passionate about military service and veterans concerns. We just strive to continually represent that relationship.
“We’re blessed to have staff who appreciate the opportunities to cover those who serve, especially reporter Dave Sutor, who is well known and respected for his stories about veterans and the military.”
The Seven Seals Award represents the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Navy Reserve, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and Coast Guard Reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.