PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Tribune-Democrat took home a pair of first-place wins on Tuesday night at the Golden Quill Awards for journalism.
Winners of the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s annual awards were announced during a dinner at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
First place in the Medical/Health category was awarded to the “Rx for Rural Health Care” project, by The Tribune-Democrat reporter Randy Griffith, CNHI Pennsylvania reporter Eric Scicchitano and CNHI Pa. News Service.
Chip Minemyer, The Tribune-Democrat’s editor and general manager, won first place in the Columns/Blogs category for columns including “Final Actions, Words on Flight 93 Heroes Inspire 20 Years On,” “Efforts to Absolve Sandusky Insult to Victims” and “The Butterfly Has Flown Away.”
Other local finalists included:
• Excellence in Written Journalism: David Hurst (“Flight 93: ‘That’s Where it Belongs’ ”).
• Editorials: Chip Minemyer (“Trump Backers Complicit in Capitol Violence, Should Step Down,” “Outside Prosecutor Needed for Bedford BLM Shooting Case,” “Charged With Rape, Thomas Must Step Down as Somerset DA or Be Removed”).
• Business/Technology/Consumer: Russell O’Reilly (“ ‘Downtown Development’ in Johnstown”).
• Science/Environment: John Rucosky (“Flight 93: ‘A Place of Reflection’ ”).
• History/Culture: Staff (“Black History Month Project”).
• History/Culture: Dave Sutor, Janelle Stecklein, CNHI News Service (“Tulsa Massacre Anniversary: ‘We Can’t Avoid the Past’ ”).
• Education: Joshua Byers (“Lessons in Diversity”).
• Excellence in Journalist Craft Achievement Sports Video: Thomas Slusser (“Flood City Boxing – Flood City Youth Fitness Academy”).
The annual contest recognizes excellence in written, photography, videography, digital and broadcast journalism from students and professionals in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.
