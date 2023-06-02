The Tribune-Democrat received eight Keystone Media Awards on Thursday, including first-place nods for a series on America’s Gun Culture and an ongoing outdoors podcast.
Within the Division III category, reporters Dave Sutor and Eric Scicchitano received a first-place award for a six-part series that explored guns in America and the debate over efforts to change laws governing them in the wake of a string of mass shootings.
Reporter Josh Byers’ monthly “Hiking the Highlands” podcast, which debuted in 2021, also earned a first-place honor.
Tribune-Democrat staff received second place “Excellence in Reporting on Diversity and Inclusion” recognition for a five-part series that delved into the Greater Johnstown Black community’s culture, history, challenges and military service.
Now-Publisher Chip Minemyer received a second place award for a series of 2022 columns, while Byers and contributing photographer John Beale both also garnered second-place awards.
Byers’ honor was in the Sports Enterprise category for an article on the dwindling number of PIAA officials refereeing games across the state.
Beale’s award was for a photo essay on a sports co-op titled ”Becoming United Valley.”
Among Honorable Mention honors, Reporter Russ O’Reilly was recognized for his work covering the business beat in 2022, alongside ”The T-D Club” in the podcast category.
Sports reporters Mike Mastovich and Shawn Curtis started the football-focused show in August 2021.
Minemyer noted the newspaper’s staff was also recognized over the past week by the Golden Quills, which recognize top journalism in the western half of Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.
“This has been a dynamic week for our team with the Golden Quills winners and then the Keystone Press Awards winners back to back. I’m pleased with the variety of content that we’ve had recognized by the judges,” Minemyer said. “With the Keystones, the winners included traditional categories such as investigative journalism and beat reporting, as well as two for podcasting and an honor for our coverage of topics related to diversity and inclusion. I’m very proud of the team and pleased that the hard work and excellence are being rewarded.”
Editor Renee Carthew said it’s a reflection of the work put in by the paper’s entire newsroom.
“It’s an awesome achievement to be recognized among your peers. It’s also an honor for the entire news staff, from planning, to copy editing to presentation,” Carthew said. “Everyone is involved in some way.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
