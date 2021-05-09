The Tribune-Democrat has 13 finalists in the annual Golden Quills Awards, led by seven individual or shared nominations for reporter Dave Sutor.
The 57th Golden Quill Awards are presented by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania – "honoring professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia," the organization said in announcing the finalists this past weekend.
Two weeks ago, The Tribune-Democrat newsroom learned it had 14 winners in the Keystone Media Awards, presented annually by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
"The recognition of our team comes at the end of a stressful year," Publisher Rob Forcey said. "They worked through the obstacles and provided information for our city, when we needed it the most. To be recognized for that work by their peers shows that they have gone above and beyond, even in the face of adversity."
The Golden Quills winners will be announced during a banquet on Sept. 28 at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
"This news team produced amazing work in the past year and it's gratifying that so many of our people are being honored for their efforts and commitment to the community they cover," Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said.
"Hopefully a few of these finalists will turn into first-place winners. In several cases, we're competing against ourselves."
The Tribune-Democrat's entries were in categories related to Excellence in Written Journalism, Division 2.
The local finalists include:
• Spot/Breaking News: Dave Sutor, John Rucosky, Staff (“Trump Rallies in Johnstown”).
• News Feature: Sutor, Russell O'Reilly (“Socialism Unpacked”).
• News Feature: Sutor, Thomas Slusser, Caroline Feightner (“Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary”).
• Public Affairs/Politics/Government: Sutor (“Population Decline: Can We Stop the Slide?”).
• Business/Technology/Consumer: Staff (“Vision 2020: Great Outdoors”).
• Medical/Health: Randy Griffith, Staff (Breast Cancer Project).
• Medical/Health: Sutor (“Back to the wall" PTSD Series).
• Science/Environment: Rucosky (“Pennsylvania’s Grouse Population in Peril”).
• Science/Environment: Staff (“Vision 2020: Great Outdoors”).
• History/Culture: Sutor, Rucosky (“From Pittsburgh West”).
• History/Culture: Sutor, Slusser, Feightner (“Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary”).
• Education: Joshua Byers, John Finnerty, CNHI Pa. News team ("Ready to Reopen?").
• Columns/Blogs: Chip Minemyer.
