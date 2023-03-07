JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Tribune-Democrat has earned three finalist recognitions from the publication’s parent company in its 2022 “Best of CNHI” journalism awards.
The finalists were:
• The Tribune-Democrat: Newspaper of the Year, Division I.
• Mike Mastovich: Sports Columnist of the Year, Division I.
• Thomas Slusser: Photographer of the Year, Division I.
Publisher Chip Minemyer said he’s happy for Mastovich and Slusser, whose excellent work is being recognized by CNHI.
“They are both dedicated and talented journalists who bring a high degree of integrity to the work they do,” he said. “They’re both very deserving of this spotlight.”
Minemyer said he’s also thrilled that The Tribune-Democrat’s overall commitment to community-focused journalism has been recognized among the best newsroom work across the company.
“That is truly gratifying,” he said.
It was previously announced that Johnstown Magazine, The Tribune- Democrat’s sister publication, was named CNHI’s Division I Magazine of the Year.
