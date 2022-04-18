The Tribune-Democrat has earned 10 finalists in this year's Golden Quills competition across several categories.
The annual contest, held by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, recognizes excellence in written, photography, videography, digital and broadcast journalism from students and professionals in Western Pennsylvania as well as the neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.
"These nominations are very gratifying, and I'm proud of our entire news team," Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said. "For the Golden Quills, the work of our newsroom is judged against the best from western Pennsylvania and portions of Ohio and West Virginia. We've always done well, but 2021 and this year have produced especially strong finishes – which is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone on staff."
Last year, The Tribune-Democrat had 13 finalists with four first-place winners.
Between 2015 and 2020, the publication typically received three to five finalists and had one to three winners.
"The Golden Quills are always special to our paper because it is the recognition, on the local level, for work done during the year that is relevant, local and impacts people's lives," Tribune-Democrat Publisher Robert Forcey said. "To be recognized by our peers is one of the highest compliments for the work we do. Everyone on this list has already won, and we are looking forward to see where they place in May. Congratulations to my entire staff on a great year for reporting."
The local finalists include:
• Excellence in Written Journalism: David Hurst ("Flight 93: 'That's Where it Belongs'").
• Business/Technology/Consumer: Russell O'Reilly ("'Downtown Development' in Johnstown").
• Medical/Health: Randy Griffith, Eric Scicchitano, CNHI Pa. News Service ("Rx for Rural Health Care").
• Science/Environment: John Rucosky ("Flight 93: 'A Place of Reflection'").
• History/Culture: Staff ("Black History Month Project")
• History/Culture: Dave Sutor, Jannelle Stecklein, CNHI News Service ("Tulsa Massacre Anniversary: 'We Can't Avoid the Past'").
• Education: Joshua Byers ("Lessons in Diversity").
• Columns/Blogs: Chip Minemyer ("Final Actions, Words on Flight 93 Heroes Inspire 20 Years On," "Efforts to Absolve Sandusky Insult to Victims," "The Butterfly Has Flown Away").
• Editorials: Chip Minemyer ("Trump Backers Complicit in Capitol Violence, Should Step Down," "Outside Prosecutor Needed for Bedford BLM Shooting Case," "Charged With Rape, Thomas Must Step Down as Somerset DA or Be Removed").
Excellence in Journalist Craft Achievement Sports Video: Thomas Slusser ("Flood City Boxing – Flood City Youth Fitness Academy").
Winners will be announced during the annual dinner on May 24 at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
