JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Starting Monday, readers will notice a new layout and design of the TribDem.com website for The Tribune-Democrat.
This redesign will provide readers with updates to the layout of the homepage and an improved story experience, said Vaughn Burnheimer, digital content manager.
“Mobile devices were a focus of this update, which means reading the news on the go has never been easier,” Burnheimer said. “With adjustments to improve the overall speed of the website, it also means faster access to the up-to-date and breaking news that matters to you.”
For longtime readers, much of the navigation has remained the same. For instance, you can find local news or sports in the same locations as before.
“We are dedicated to our local business partners who use TribDem.com to connect with our readers and further the local economy,” Burnheimer said. “Our website remains one of the top ways local advertisers get the word out about their products and services.”
He added: “The Tribune-Democrat is proud to introduce this website redesign to the community, as we strive to continually improve how we deliver the news digitally. This is just one step in the many advancements to come.”
