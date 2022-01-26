EBENSBURG – The trial of a Johnstown man accused of killing another man when he was 16 got underway Wednesday.
Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, is facing a charge of murder in the first degree in the May, 1, 2017, shooting death of Barron Grumbling, 21.
Grumbling was shot and killed at the corner of Corinne Street and Merle Place in the city’s West End.
Testimony began with Detective Mark Britton, of the Johnstown Police Department, walking the jury through the area of the crime, including where Grumbling had been.
Britton testified that Grumbling had been pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. by the Cambria County coroner’s office and that gunshot wounds had been found to Grumbling’s head and chest.
A total of four 911 calls were made in relation to the shooting, which jurors heard.
One call told responders to “hurry” and that “he’s just a kid.” The caller estimated that the victim looked to be 15 or 16 years of age. When asked if the caller wanted to leave her vehicle to assist the victim, she said she was “scared.”
The jury also heard from Connie Kralik who lived several doors down from where the murder occurred.
Kralik testified that she heard three shots as she was heading upstairs and individuals running immediately after which prompted her to look out the window.
She testified that when the individuals were under the streetlight, she saw two individuals in red hoodies.
In her call to 911, she told the dispatcher that she heard one of the individuals say to turn right as they hit the end of the street.
The trial will continue throughout the day.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.