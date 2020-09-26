EBENSBURG – The trial of a man accused of ordering a confidential informant’s murder is scheduled to begin on Monday in Cambria County court.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 43, formerly of Johnstown, is charged with first-degree murder and criminal solicitation of first-degree murder in the killing of Carol Ashcom. A jury was picked this week to hear the case.
Ashcom’s work as a confidential informant for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led to Smith’s arrest and incarceration in 2014 on drug charges, investigators have said.
She was shot dead inside her Lower Yoder Township home less than a year later, in March 2015.
Investigators from the Office of Attorney General, which is prosecuting the case, have alleged that Smith was the leader of a criminal organization based in Johnstown’s Prospect section and that he instructed members of that organization to kill Ashcom in letters he wrote from behind bars.
Agent Thomas Moore, one of the lead investigators into Ashcom’s murder, testified at a preliminary hearing in June that the Office of Attorney General intercepted at least 100 letters written by Smith from prison.
Moore testified that Smith in a letter postmarked Feb. 28, 2015, instructed “Sheek” – his son, Shakir Smith Jr. – to show “Los” – his nephew, Mizzon Unique Grandinetti – the location of Ashcom’s house on Virginia Avenue. She was murdered there less than two weeks later.
Investigators alleged in an affidavit of probable cause against Smith that Grandinetti, who was 14 at the time and is 20 now, fired the shots that killed Ashcom. Grandinetti had not been charged as of Friday in connection with Ashcom’s death, court records indicate, but he is serving a four- to eight-year state prison sentence imposed in a separate case in August 2019 on charges of possession with intent to deliver and reckless endangerment.
Smith’s court-appointed attorney, Tim Burns, has argued during pretrial hearings that prosecutors have not proven that Smith facilitated or organized the killing of Ashcom.
“What the Commonwealth has presented is a lot of hostility on the part of Mr. Smith. … That hostility alone does not meet a prima facie case for first-degree homicide with accomplice liability,” Burns said during the June preliminary hearing.
