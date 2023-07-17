EBENSBURG, Pa. – A trial date has been continued for a Johnstown man who has been charged in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on New Year’s Day in a vehicle in the city’s Hornerstown section in 2022.
The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to continue the case against Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21, on May 18, which was granted by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
A jury was set to be selected on Tuesday to hear the case against Rose with the trial to follow.
No further dates have been set.
Rose was charged in September with homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale.
Joel Polites and Joseph Green, assistant district attorneys, are prosecuting the case.
Rose is being represented by Ralph Karsh, of Pittsburgh.
He is being held in Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg without bond.
