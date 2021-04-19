EBENSBURG – The jury trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing Deontaye Quadir Hurling to death on Nov. 22, 2018, will begin on Tuesday at Cambria County Courthouse.
Paul Michael Lehman, 39, is accused of stabbing Hurling, 19, who split his time between Johnstown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, inside a house in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section and will face charges of criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of aggravated assault.
Jury selection was completed on Monday at the courthouse. Judge Patrick T. Kiniry will preside over the case.
The trial, which has been pushed back multiple times in the past year, had most recently been scheduled for the week of Jan. 18.
Johnstown police detectives testified during a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Michael Musilin that Hurling was found stabbed to death at a residence in the 800 block of Steel Street, his blood-covered body on the second floor.
Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar stated that Hurling’s cause of death was exsanguination due to a stab wound to the jugular vein.
At an autopsy, 46 sharp force injuries were located on Hurling’s body, although Hribar said it was not clear which were stab wounds and which were caused by shards of glass from a broken fish tank at the crime scene.
Johnstown police Detective Mark Britton testified that two individuals contacted him the day after Hurling’s death and said they had recorded Lehman admitting to the murder.
On a subsequent phone call, Britton and Johnstown police Detective Sgt. Cory Adams said they spoke with Lehman, at which time he admitted to stabbing Hurling.
Lehman’s counsel, Richard M. Corcoran, has said that Lehman will testify that he acted in self-defense during the trial.
