EBENSBURG – Trial dates have been set for two Cambria County homicide cases.
A jury will be selected on Oct. 12-13 to hear the case against Brian Bradley Giles, 47, with the trial to follow through Oct. 20 in the courtroom of Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Giles is facing one count of criminal homicide and one count of felony aggravated assault in the death of his wife, Nancy Jo Giles, 40, who went missing in October 2018.
Her skeletal remains were found buried about 2 feet deep along a trail on the Inclined Plane hillside near Roosevelt Boulevard, not far from the Stone Bridge, in May 2019 by a man using a metal detector.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
Giles is represented by public defenders Kimberly Feist, David Raho and Michael Sylvester.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt and Warren Crilly III are prosecuting the case.
Giles is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg without bond.
Jury selection will begin on Nov. 1 in the case against Q’Wante Nyjil Rose, 21.
The trial will follow through Nov. 16 in the courtroom of President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Rose was charged in September with homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale.
Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Joseph Green are prosecuting the case.
Rose is being represented by Ralph Karsh, of Pittsburgh.
He is being held in Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg without bond.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
