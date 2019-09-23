A jury sitting in federal court in Johnstown on Monday heard both sides’ opening statement and two government witnesses’ testimony on the first day of the trial of a Johnstown man accused of distributing crack cocaine.
Clarence Mario Cosby, 37, was indicted last May when a grand jury charged that he “did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully distribute less than twenty-eight (28) grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base in the form commonly known as ‘crack,’ a Schedule II controlled substance,” according to court documents.
The opening statements by both the prosecution and the defense indicated that the outcome of the case could hinge on the question of whether the confidential informant, who allegedly purchased two red vials containing cocaine base from Cosby on July 5, 2017, is credible.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon, who is prosecuting the case against Cosby on the government’s behalf, told jurors that they would hear testimony about two previous drug deals involving the same confidential informant, one on June 6, 2017, and one on June 20, 2017, in which she said Cosby “used go-betweens to complete the sale.”
She also told the jurors that they would hear Detective Arnold P. Bernard Sr., of the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, “explain to (them) what goes into the nuts and bolts of a drug investigation,” including the steps law enforcement officers take to handle confidential informants and to ensure that they’re telling the truth.
On the other hand, Cosby’s attorney, public defender Christopher Brown, suggested in his opening statement that the confidential informant can’t be trusted. He told the jurors that they would hear testimony proving that, during the alleged July 5 drug deal for which Cosby was indicted, the police controls meant to ensure the informant’s honesty “had gone out the window.”
“When they weren’t looking,” he said, “she played by her own set of rules. … She set (Cosby) up to save herself. She did what she had to do.”
After Brown finished his opening statement, Sheehan-Balchon called her first witness, Agent Brian Clawson, of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, who testified that he was assigned to oversee Cosby’s parole beginning in April 2017.
Clawson testified that he knew Cosby’s street name to be “Fee”; that Cosby lived at an address in the 1000 block of Linton Street with his wife and several children; that he saw Cosby driving a white minivan several times in 2017; and that he ensured Cosby was at home on Oct. 6, 2017, so that police officers could execute a warrant for his arrest.
Sheehan-Balchon’s second witness, Bernard, testified at greater length, both about the policies and procedures that law enforcement officers follow when investigating drug crimes and about the details of the June 6 and June 20 drug deals.
Bernard, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who said he investigated more than 2,000 drug crime cases during his career, testified that, when a confidential informant is prepared to make a controlled drug buy, they’re strip-searched both before and after the deal to make sure they’re not taking any contraband to or away from the deal. They are given official funds with which to buy the drugs, he added.
On June 6, 2017, Bernard testified, law enforcement and the confidential informant arranged to make a controlled drug buy from Cosby – but Cosby texted the informant that he was out of town and that she should meet someone at the McDonald’s restaurant in Johnstown’s Kernville section who would deliver the drugs on Cosby’s behalf, Bernard added.
As Bernard and another detective looked on from a nearby parking lot, he testified, the informant and an undercover police officer parked their car in the McDonald’s parking lot and waited. Soon, a slight-statured black man wearing a teal shirt, nicknamed “Slim,” walked up and got into the car, and the trio drove away.
A minute or two later, “Slim” got out of the car at the corner of Napoleon and South streets, and the undercover officer radioed to Bernard that the deal had gone down successfully, he testified. (“Slim” was unknown to local law enforcement and has never been identified, Bernard added.)
Two weeks later, on June 20, 2017, law enforcement and the informant arranged to buy drugs from a man named John Kersh who lived at Vine Street Towers at the time, Bernard said.
Sheehan-Balchon played a video, shot by Bernard from a nearby vantage point, that showed a white-haired man identified by Bernard as Kersh walking away from the Vine Street apartment building while texting on a cellphone.
Bernard testified that Kersh got into a white minivan at the corner of Vine and Levergood streets, rode back to Vine Street Towers, got out and went inside. Bernard and his fellow detective followed the minivan as it was driven from downtown Johnstown to the city’s Hornerstown section – and, when the driver parked it on Fronheiser Street and got out, they identified him as Cosby, he testified.
Meanwhile, the confidential informant and an undercover officer went into Vine Street Towers, and the undercover officer radioed to Bernard a few minutes later that the deal was a success, the detective testified.
Sheehan-Balchon then showed the jury what Bernard said the informant purchased from Kersh during the June 20 deal – nine stamp bags marked “The King” that Bernard said were later tested and found to contain heroin and fentanyl, as well as a corner of a bag that the detective said was later determined to contain cocaine.
Also shown to the jurors were 10 blue glassine bags that Bernard said the informant purchased from “Slim” on June 6. Bernard had just finished testifying that those bags were later found to contain heroin and fentanyl when U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson called an end to the proceedings for the day.
Bernard is expected to continue testifying when Cosby’s trial gets going again on Tuesday morning. Gibson said that the trial is likely to wrap up sometime Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.