Volunteers coordinated through Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 initiative plan to plant 45 trees in April that they hope will provide long-term environmental, economic and societal benefits to the city.
Some trees were put into the ground at Oakhurst Playground and downtown in advance of Earth Day.
Others will be added at Greater Johnstown High School, at Locust Park, in the city’s Cambria City section and on properties on Menoher Boulevard that have been cleared of blighted structures by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“I think that planting trees is oftentimes under-regarded in terms of the benefits,” Vision Together 2025 Coordinator Ryan Kieta said. “Trees have, obviously, an environmental impact. That’s evident. But I think folks sometimes can underestimate the economic impact, as well as the social impact that trees have.
“Planting mature trees, which we hope are going to be in place for decades to come, has a lasting economic impact on property value. Folks want to either live or buy commercial properties in front of a nice, mature, native tree canopy.”
Kieta said trees in parks can enhance “atmosphere and experience.”
This is the fifth planting in the “Trees for Johnstown” project that was established in 2018. More than $150,000 has been raised for trees and green spaces through public and private investment.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania’s TreeVitalize program, the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Friends of Cambria City, Vision Together 2025, Vision Greenspace Capture Team, Alternative Community Resource Program, Greater Johnstown School District, JRA, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the city are all involved.
“This has been a project that has required a huge amount of both coordination as well as cooperation among a whole lot of different entities here in Johnstown,” Kieta said.
