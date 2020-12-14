A homegrown, mechanized tree-stand manufacturer is on the move to Somerset Township.
And company officials said they are planning to add an indoor ax-throwing range there, too.
Rut Masters Industries set up earlier this year inside a Markleysburg space, developing motorized tree stands for hunters unable to climb traditional ones.
Candace May, the company’s vice president, said the company was moving its manufacturing operation into the 4185 Glades Pike location this week. A storefront where customers can buy their growing catalog of products opened last week.
“We’re really excited,” said May, noting the new location offers 6,000 feet of space.
As planned, manufacturing work will occur downstairs and the Battle Axe studio, which is still under construction, will share space with the shop, May said.
Founder and CEO Shawn Booth, Chief Operating Officer Barry Booth and May launched the business in early 2020.
The motorized tree stand was the brainchild of Shawn Booth, who developed the concept to allow him to continue hunting from above despite his Lou Gehrig’s disease challenges.
The company now has two stands, which run on batteries. The base model starts at $975 and enables hunters to climb 12 feet from the ground, May said.
Upgraded models add solar panels with USB chargers, green LED lighting that avoids the need to tag a tree and customized paint designed to match a hunter’s camouflage gear.
The company has also expanded into developing lifts to enable people to board their farm equipment and motorized home elevators, she said.
The company delivered its first home lift for a customer in South Dakota this fall, May said.
COVID-19 concerns slowed business opportunities most of the year but the company is hopeful the return of outdoor shows in 2021 will mean big things for Rut Masters.
“We’ve delivered to 20 states already and we’re looking forward to 2021,” she said. “Once we’re able to really show people our products, we think things are really going to take off.”
Battle axes
Rut Masters will become the latest in the region to add an ax-throwing venue to the area later this year.
Ax throwing, a sport that involves 14-inch axes, throwing lanes and solid-wood targets, have become popular in recent years, with venues opening for leagues and lane rentals.
RMI Battle Axes is approximately 25% complete and will include seven lanes and a separate “group room” with four additional lanes, May said.
The space will debut next year, she said.
