JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Christmas tree in Central Park twinkled for the last time on Saturday, signaling the end of the holiday season.
The Last Lights celebration was sponsored by Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
At 8 p.m., the lights on the towering 36-foot tree went dark, but hope for the New Year remained bright.
"We don't like turning this off, but it's time to leave the park," said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. "Prayers and fingers crossed for everybody having a good 2022."
Last Lights is a perfect way to cap off Christmas, she said.
The tree stood tall for 52 days.
It will come down Monday and be placed into storage at Gautier Specialty Metals until next holiday season.
Radovanic said the tree celebrated its seventh anniversary this year and has become a positive addition to the downtown area.
Mike and Leanne Beyer, of Sidman, enjoyed the lights Saturday with their children Adelynn, 5, and 2-year old twins Lillie and Ella.
"We come down every year to look at the tree," Leanne said. "I love it. It brings a lot of attention to Johnstown."
The Christmas Village continues to grow with more people asking to decorate miniature houses.
"When we started the Christmas tree seven years ago, there were 19 houses in Central Park," Radovanic said.
Now there are 36 houses, she said.
She credited the volunteer staff of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership for pulling in the crowds with successful events.
"It's pride in what volunteers can pull off and pride in what Johnstown means," Radovanic said.
