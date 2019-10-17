Orange cones went up after a tree fell in the parking lot of the Salvation Army store Thursday afternoon. A call came into the Cambria County 911 center around 12:45 p.m. that a tree fell onto a car at the store that is located on Eisenhower Boulevard. Richland Township Fire Department responded. No one was taken to the hospital, a 911 supervisor said.
Tree falls at thrift store
