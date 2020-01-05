Eight medical ambulances from across Somerset County were sent to treat and transport people injured in Sunday’s Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Westmoreland County.
According to Somerset County 911 officials, Northern EMS, Boswell Ambulance and Somerset Area Ambulance answered a call for assistance and helped to deliver 18 injured patients to UPMC Somerset.
UPMC Somerset spokeswoman Sarah Deist said 18 people from the crash – six of them juveniles – were treated by hospital staff for various “minor” injuries Sunday before they were released.
Deist had no additional information to provide on the patients or specific injuries but indicated all of them were released by 3 p.m.
Somerset Area Ambulance Manager Cheryl Slade said her department sent several ambulance units to the scene.
With stations on the eastern and western half of the county, it’s not uncommon for Somerset Ambulance to send crews over to Bedford or Fayette counties for support.
But Sunday’s tragic crash was anything but typical, she said.
According to state police, five people died after a tour bus struck an embankment, causing three tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle behind it to crash.
Approximately 60 people were injured, sending patients to three different hospitals across the region.
“Anytime something like this happens – regardless of the county – people are going to need to call in for extra support,” Slade said. “It’s not typical to need that many ambulances.”
