SOMERSET, Pa. – Approximately 450 owners of Somerset County short-term rental properties failed to register with the county for years, and several of them owed more than $10,000 each in back taxes, according to findings of a year-long investigation by the Somerset County Treasurer’s Office.
A crackdown on those properties helped propel the county’s lodging tax revenue to nearly $1.85 million in 2022, up more than $300,000 from the previous year, Treasurer Anthony DeLuca said.
“It’s nothing for some of these properties to charge $1,000 per night to stay there, so the amount we’re owed really adds up,” DeLuca said of the 5% tax, which supports tourism efforts and trail-building.
DeLuca first raised concerns about lax reporting in April, months after taking office and discovering that just 131 short-term rental properties were registered in a county that is home to three ski resorts, Indian Lake and a host of other tourist attractions.
“Short-term stay” providers – motels, hotels and homeowners renting out their properties through apps such as Airbnb – are all required to charge the 5% tax for each night stayed in Somerset County.
The revenue from that tax is supposed to be collected and paid quarterly to the treasurer’s office – a task that often falls on billion-dollar corporations such as Airbnb, Vrbo and others through which the online rentals are marketed.
DeLuca said many property owners who didn’t register with the county didn’t realize they had to, or assumed that Airbnb and similar companies were taking care of the task.
In many cases, the tax money was being collected and then forwarded by those companies, but until the treasurer’s office received federal tax documents to verify that, there was no way to tell, DeLuca said.
But in other cases, property owners weren’t charging the tax – or they were charging it, but weren’t forwarding the money to the county.
DeLuca said one owner of a property in the Lake Tahoe development near Seven Springs Mountain Resort drove from her home in Allegheny County to hand- deliver a $14,000 check after discovering that she owed five years’ worth of taxes. Another owner owes $12,000 from five of his properties, DeLuca said.
The county continues to work through the court system to retrieve more than $80,000 in back taxes from one Somerset Township hotel that collected the tax from visitors, but kept the money, DeLuca said.
It’s all about fairness, he said. Many rental operators – bed-and-breakfasts and most hotels included – have paid the tax as required for years. And the county’s property owners are mostly compliant as well – even as some are likely struggling to “make ends meet,” given today’s economic conditions, DeLuca said.
“You can’t just isolate one group from the other,” he said. “We can’t collect from one group of people and give the other a pass. They are making money here off those properties.”
Tourism tool
The state allows counties to impose the lodging tax to support tourism efforts. Cambria and Somerset counties both increased their lodging taxes to 5% in 2018.
Somerset County dedicates part of its funds to an annual grant program that awards funding to tourism-related businesses so they can market their offerings in other areas.
The county effort works in partnership with tourism promotion bureau GO Laurel Highlands, a nonprofit that also receives support from hotel taxes collected in other southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic said both the hotel tax revenue and Somerset County’s vast array of lodging opportunities benefit the county’s economy.
“The diversity of lodging in the Laurel Highlands is a key component to attracting visitors to our region,” she said, adding that the tax revenue from short-term stays “allows the county to invest even more funds into their established tourism assets and develop even more (opportunities) within the Somerset County footprint.”
Website planned
DeLuca said his office is working to streamline the property registration and payment process by setting up a web portal later this year.
It’ll save his office employees time spent handling calls, questions and visits – and save property owners from postage and other costs to be in compliance.
He said he’s worked with tax-delinquent property owners by giving them a 14-day grace period to pay taxes without extra penalties – and most short-term stay owners have complied quickly.
“We’re trying to make the process as simple as possible so that once someone is registered and in the system, they can make their payments without hassle,” DeLuca said.
The treasurer’s office also keeps a fraction of the revenue – 4% of the fees received.
DeLuca said that allowed him to increase that portion of his budget from $60,000 to $74,000 for the year.
“It’s not much, but costs are always rising, so it helps,” he said.
