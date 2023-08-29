SOMERSET, Pa. – An ongoing debate over wasteful spending during Somerset County commissioners meetings led to a heated exchange on Tuesday between Treasurer Anthony DeLuca and a Somerset Borough resident.
Christine Lamberson, a regular meeting attendee, said she had issues with DeLuca setting up a “partisan” Treasurer’s Office booth during the workday – at last week’s Somerset County Fair and having his care-dependent daughter with him.
“I’m worried that could create a liability concern (for Somerset County) if something were to happen with her on county time,” Lamberson said, adding that she is also concerned DeLuca is receiving pay for periods not dedicated to his county duty.
DeLuca took issue with Lamberson’s words, accusing her of verbally attacking “a handicapped child.”
“If you want to come after a handicapped child, you do that,” said DeLuca, in a loud tone, adding that his daughter sometimes joins him when her caregiver is not available. “If I want to take my daughter to an event, I can. If I want to take my daughter to work with me, I can.”
County officials have operated different booths at the fair for years.
As an elected county treasurer, DeLuca said he can work whatever hours he wants to work – and where he wants to work.
“This isn’t an 8 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.) job. I can put in as many hours as I want to. I have unlimited sick leave, unlimited vacation. Whatever I want to take, I can take. That’s what a row officer does,” DeLuca said of his approximately $68,000 job, noting that he is not a county employee.
The argument continued outside the commissioners board room after the Tuesday meeting.
DeLuca is serving a four-year term as the elected treasurer. His 33-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy and sometimes joins him in his office, he said.
Lamberson said she wasn’t trying to attack the young woman. She said her main concern is that county taxpayers could be on the hook if someone who is not an employee falls or is injured.
Lamberson also travels with a steel walker-style device for mobility and said afterward that she is also on disability for her medical issues.
Her concerns were voiced at a point the county election cycle has attracted a growing number of citizens to commissioners meetings.
Criticism has become increasingly personal – in meetings and online – with county commissioners voicing concern about attacks against their families and supporters for the past year – oftentimes on a Facebook page DeLuca manages.
In meetings over the past month, attacks have started ramping up against DeLuca, too.
DeLuca isn’t up for reelection. But he has been a critic of Somerset’s current commissioners board since taking office in 2022, accusing them of poorly managing county funds.
In a lawsuit between the two sides, DeLuca argued the board was unlawfully limiting his power as treasurer, and the strength of his vote last year.
However, a trio of county judges ruled against him, leading him to issue an ongoing appeal.
A handful of the treasurer’s supporters have become frequent board critics, raising concerns about county employee pay – and more recently, accusations of “wasteful spending” in the GIS department.
On Tuesday, DeLuca accused the board of committing “fraud”– saying the county paid a GIS (Geographic Information Systems) director for months while she was out of the office and without a laptop and other tools needed to do her work.
‘Wasteful spending’ allegations continue
DeLuca said the concern was brought up several months ago, but was left unaddressed until he started raising concern publicly about it.
Because the matter involves a county employee, Somerset County’s solicitor, Christopher Furman, of Gabriel Fera PC in Pittsburgh, had a different view on the matter. He said it’s a personnel issue that cannot be discussed publicly.
But President Commissioner Gerald Walker said he won’t sit silent and be accused of fraud.
He indicated DeLuca is drawing his own conclusions about the employee – and if he knows something they don’t he’s going to have to show actual “proof.”
“We know where our employees are at ... and what they are doing,” he said.
The employee’s status has been an ongoing topic for the past month. She has been approved for unpaid leave since early August.
DeLuca continues to seek seek documents about the matter.
Somerset’s commissioners board said DeLuca has a right to request public documents, but said they took issue with the fact he tried to refuse signing off on employee payroll if he didn’t get what he wanted.
Fuhrman noted that a county treasurer is obligated to follow the directive – something DeLuca has tried to fight in court.
Somerset County’s commissioners have requested a representative from the county Sheriff’s Office to attend meetings this year to quell disturbances, if needed.
Walker confirmed that Tuesday’s debate is probably “the worst it has gotten.”
“The county has an obligation to protect employees and the public, and we take that obligation seriously,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
