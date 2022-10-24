SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County has recovered more than $11,000 scammed from the county Treasurer’s Office in June.
County Treasurer Anthony DeLuca said First National Bank was able to recover the money through an effort to “freeze” the transfer – but the process required a 90-day hold that didn’t conclude until this week.
“A contact with their treasury department contacted us on Friday that the money was being returned. There’s a process they have to follow, but fortunately, everything was recovered,” he said.
DeLuca’s office, located at 300 N. Center St., Somerset, fell victim to a phishing-style scam June 8, after a request was emailed by someone claiming to be President Commissioner Gerald Walker.
A transfer was wired in response for $11,295, but suspicions arose after a second email was sent seeking $23,470.
DeLuca said the funds will be deposited back into a county account by early November.
No arrests have been made in the case.
State police in Somerset are investigating the matter as well as the First National Bank fraud department and Bank of America fraud unit, DeLuca said.
DeLuca, who is in his first year as treasurer, said the June 8 transaction was the first request of its kind his office received by email, and steps have been taken to improve his office’s policies to ensure the mistake isn’t repeated.
Going forward, transfer requests must be delivered in writing and hand-signed to be approved, DeLuca said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.