Choices Clinical Counseling has a new location at 2517 Bedford St.
At Choices, Adam Kleinman, licensed clinical social worker and certified trauma therapist, provides outpatient counseling services to people with depression, anxiety, trauma and a wide range of mental health challenges.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
“I am excited for Adam. It’s a great location,” Chamber President Amy Bradley said. “It’s another business expanding and we wish him great success.”
Kleinman earned a master’s degree in social work from Pitt-Johnstown before he established Choices on Eisenhower Boulevard in 2013.
His new location on Bedford Street offers more space, he said. However, he is seeing many clients over Zoom web conference appointments to limit person-to-person contact as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
“I can provide specialized trauma treatment online,” the Geistown resident said.
“I grew up a mile from this location,” he said.
“It’s nice to get back to where I grew up.”
For more information, visit choicesclinicalcounseling.com
