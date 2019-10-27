WINDBER – When Austin Fleegle was five months old, his parents took him to the doctor because his feet were blue.
The Johnstown pediatrician checked him over, but told Paul and Kelly Fleegle to take Austin to what was then Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for further evaluation.
There they learned their baby had a severe congenital heart defect and should be placed on the transplant list.
Thus began Austin’s 23-year relationship with what has become UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
This month, Austin officially graduated – to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section.
“After two-plus decades of being a patient there, it is time for him to transition over to UPMC Presby for the adult program,” Kelly Fleegle said. “Saying goodbye to the people who kept him alive for all these years is bittersweet. We have a lot of memories, good and bad, within the halls of this hospital (in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville section) and the old CHP in Oakland where his story started.”
Austin was diagnosed Nov. 20, 1996, with dilated cardiomyopathy, which the National Organization for Rare Disorders website says is “is characterized by abnormal enlargement of the left and/or right ventricle because of a weakening of the heart’s pumping action.” It estimated to affect less than 4 in 10,000 children, the website says.
Austin had no symptoms, his mother said at their 10th Street home in Windber.
“His heart was double in size and it just was not pumping the way it should,” Kelly Fleegle said.
The baby’s blue feet helped explain the lack of symptoms, his father said.
“The way they explained it, the body was telling the heart to pump the blood to the vital organs,” Paul Fleegle said. “The skin can do without.”
Austin was immediately admitted to the hospital’s intensive care nursery while waiting for the transplant.
Barely two weeks later, the hospital called to say a donor heart was available. The new heart came from an 11-month-old Philadelphia baby who died from natural causes, the family was told.
Austin received his new heart on Dec. 6, 1996, and came home on Christmas Eve that year. He was six months and one day old.
“They told us he would not have made it to his first birthday,” Kelly Fleegle said.
The family was told to expect the new heart to last about 10 years, but that was not true for Austin. The only real scare came when he was about 13 years old and went in for a regular heart catheterization exam. He was sent home, but the hospital called the next day, his mother said.
“They said, ‘Get back in here right now,’” she said. His heart was showing symptoms of rejection.
It seemed the immunosuppressant anti-rejection medicine was no longer effective, so doctors used steroids to reverse the situation.
“They told me my body was going into puberty,” Austin said. “I developed an immune system.”
“That’s not supposed to happen with immunosuppressants,” Kelly Fleegle said. “His body sees his heart as something that’s not supposed to be there. It attacks.”
After flushing out the immune system, Austin has not had any rejection issues.
Not a ‘normal life’
“It’s not what people would consider a normal life,” Austin said, explaining he has always been limited in physical activity.
“I can’t feel if I have the flutters,” he said.
Nerve endings in the donor’s heart could not be connected to Austin’s nervous system, so there is nothing to send messages to his brain when he overexerts. Growing up, he had to learn to recognize his limits and to inside to rest.
“We let him be a kid as much as we could,” Kelly Fleegle said. “His older brother took care of hime when he was at school.”
From age 8 to 15, Austin participated in Children’s Hospital-sponsored Dr. Bill Neches Heart Camp for Kids, joining more than 150 children with heart conditions from across the United States and Canada. After he was 15 and too old for camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer YMCA in Fombell, Beaver County, he returned several years as a counselor.
Throughout his life, Austin has received regular catheterizations and exams at Children’s Hospital, growing close to the doctors, nurses and staff. The hospital’s child life department provided a lot of support, Austin said, adding he has considered applying to work in the department.
“I think that’s the perfect job for me,” he said. “They make the child’s day as easy as possible in the hospital. I feel like I would be able to relate to the children.”
Emotional send-off
During his “graduation” procedure at Children’s this month, many long-time providers and care extenders came by to see him. They included his first cardiologist, Dr. Susan Miller; Dr. Brian Feingold, medical director for Children’s heart failure and heart transplant programs; and Dr. Gerard Boyle, a member of the original transplant team, who happened to be attending a conference at UPMC Presbyterian. Boyle has since moved on to Cleveland Clinic, where he is medical director of pediatric heart failure/transplant.
“It was only for about 5 minutes, but it was the best 5 minutes,” Austin said of the doctors’ visits. “They have been part of my family for 23 years.”
Employment has been a major goal for Austin. Even though health concerns prevented him from getting a driver’s license until he was 22, he got his first job at age 21, working for D’Arc’s Pizza in Windber. He has moved on to a customer service position at Best Buy in Richland Town Centre.
Finding a job hasn’t always been easy after telling potential employers about his health limitations.
“I can’t lift over 40 pounds by myself, but if you help me, I can do it,” he explained. “I’ve had managers tell me, ‘You are a liability; I can’t hire you.’”
The day after his last heart catheterization, Austin was back at work.
“He doesn’t miss work,” his mother said.
“I have a great work ethic,” Austin said. “I want other opportunities.”
Austin has tried to contact his donor family, but the Center for Organ Recovery and Education has not been able to connect them.
“I wanted to thank them for allowing me to live my life,” he said, adding he is, obviously, a big proponent of organ donation.
“The life you save, might just be mine – again,” he said.
