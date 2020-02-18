A hospital van driver was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after the transport vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon.
Johnstown police Sgt. B.J. Newman said the driver tried to stop, but skidded into the Osborne Street railroad crossing just after 1 p.m. The van was struck by part of the front of the train.
Newman said there were no other passengers in the van, which carried a Conemaugh Health System logo.
The driver did not appear to be injured but asked to be taken to the hospital “to be checked out,” Newman said.
Osborne Street was closed for a time following the crash.
