Norfolk Southern said it expects February's fiery Ohio derailment to cost it $387 million, but that total will likely increase over time and that doesn't reflect how much the railroad's insurance companies will eventually cover. The Atlanta-based railroad provided that estimate of the cost of the Feb. 3 derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday when it released its first-quarter earnings report. That derailment and several others since then have prompted a nationwide focus on railroad safety. That cost estimate includes the $30.9 million the railroad has pledged to help the community recover, but it doesn't reflect how much Norfolk Southern will put into funds to cover any long-term health problems and compensate residents.