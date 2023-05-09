MEYERSDALE, Pa. – No injuries were reported when a train collided with a backhoe in Meyersdale on Tuesday.
Both the train and the backhoe were operated by CSX.
Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Miller said the backhoe operator saw the train coming and got out of the vehicle before the collision occurred.
“It’s not every day that happens,” Miller said. “... I guess they got their (communication) crossed. It’s just fortunate nobody was hurt or killed.”
“Luckily, the operator was paying attention and didn’t have his back turned.”
The incident occurred on Main Street around 2 p.m.
Miller said the site was cleared shortly before 6 p.m.
CSX will handle the investigation, according to Miller.
