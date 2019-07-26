ALTOONA – Six train cars derailed Friday afternoon at the Horseshoe Curve, marking the second derailment in July at the historic curve five miles west of Altoona.
There were no injuries or releases of hazardous materials, the Blair County Department of Emergency Services said.
Norfolk Southern spokeswoman Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw said in an email that six cars of a westbound Norfolk Southern train derailed at around 4:10 p.m. All six of the derailed cars were empty and remained upright, she added.
The mixed-freight train was traveling from Enola, near Harrisburg, to Conway, near Pittsburgh, Bradshaw said. Norfolk Southern, which owns the tracks at the Horseshoe Curve, operates large rail yards in both Enola and Conway.
Bradshaw said that Norfolk Southern employees are at the scene to coordinate cleanup efforts and that regular rail operations continue on the mainline tracks adjacent to the track on which the derailment occurred.
Another derailment occurred at the curve on July 5. No injuries occurred in that incident.
