JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Families were out in Lorain Borough Park Saturday to celebrate the start of the Fall season.
The Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails hosted the organization’s Fall Festival Saturday.
The family-friendly event featured food, vendors, children’s activities, trunk or treat and food, wares and a raffle that were being sold by boosters of the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails.
Michael Hammers, trails group president, said that the funds raised at the event help to offset costs of the amphitheater project at the park.
He explained that the project is estimated over $500,000 and the group obtained a grant covering $265,000, leaving the rest to come from events like the fall festival.
Hammers said that turnout was better than expected due to inclement weather.
“We thought it would have been hard to get people out,” he said. “But the weather was nice, right at the beginning. It didn't rain at all and it was kind of clear. So a lot of people came out, like right away.”
Angel Speed, of Johnstown, said the family loves Halloween fun and it was an opportunity for her 8-year-old daughter Chloe to wear her costume, which included a scary mask.
Angela Costo, of Windber, was at the event with her two-year-old twins Sylar and Kai who were dressed as dinosaurs.
“This is their first time doing anything trick-or-treat and we’re huge into Halloween so what better time to start the activities than on Oct. 1,” she said.
