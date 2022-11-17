JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly a year after a movie crew spent part of a week filming inside a historic Laughlintown inn, a new Netflix teaser trailer and a movie poster are offering a glimpse inside “The Pale Blue Eye.”
The gothic thriller, set at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, is set to have a limited theatrical release on Dec. 23 and debut on Netflix on Jan. 6, the company has announced.
The murder-mystery depicts the father of the genre, Edgar Allan Poe, as a young military cadet – a well-known part of the author’s past, but the story itself is a work of fiction.
With much of the trailer introducing viewers to a cold, gray setting, it also offers an early look at Christian Bale as a grizzled detective lured out of retirement by a series of brutal murders at West Point, Harry Melling (“Harry Potter,” “The Queen’s Gambit”) as a young Poe and Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files,” “American Gods”) as the high-society wife of a surgeon involved in the investigation.
Scenes in the trailer show Westminster College in Lawrence County, which doubled as West Point, and may also offer a glimpse of a CGI-modified Penguin Court just south of Laughlintown, which producers said at the time was also a confirmed filming location.
Contractors spent weeks turning Laughlintown’s historic Compass Inn and Museum into a tavern frequented in the film.
Leigh Ann McCulty, owner of the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, said there’s been plenty of buzz about the film in the community since camera crews first arrived last winter.
McCulty said she often drove past the Compass Inn on her way to work while filming was underway – and now, she’s hoping to show the finished product on her theater’s 4K movie screen.
First, her outside agent must get approval from the film company, McCulty said.
“We absolutely want to show it, but there’s a detailed process involved,” she said. “We’re going to try to follow up about it this weekend to see what we can do.”
Prior to shooting in November 2021, Somerset County’s scenery was also considered for inclusion in the film – but after film crews arrived, a publicist later confirmed that was no longer the case.
The Scott Cooper film is based on a Louis Bayard novel of the same name.
