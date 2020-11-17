SOMERSET – Huddled together with scissors and a ceremonial ribbon alongside Gilmour Road, Somerset County trail planners and advocates weren't just celebrating the completion of a half-mile crushed limestone pathway Tuesday.
They were also marking the momentum it represents.
The event commemorated the completion of a segment of a trail that is in line to continue growing next year, while – if all goes well – seeing Somerset Lake refilled in 2021 in a separate multi-million-dollar lake bed project.
"This is such an exciting time for us," Parks and Trailer Director Lindsay Pyle said of the Somerset Lake Trail effort. "It has been a huge community effort to get this far."
Pyle was joined by members of The Somerset Lake Action Committee, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the Riggs Family Foundation, and the Fetterolf Family Foundation, who all contributed to the $227,000 effort to build the walking trail.
Pyle stood with Somerset County Commissioners Colleen Dawson, Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Gerald Walker, as well as project partners, including Maust Excavating of Somerset, which built the trail.
Walker described the path as a "beautiful" addition to an important part of the county.
There's more to come, Pyle said.
Site clearing is already underway to add another 3/4-mile section, which would wind the path from the launch area down to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission office, she said.
And engineering work is underway to build an elevated land pass over the eastern side of the lake that would allow the trail to wind from one side of the lake to the other, with a goal of eventually making it a full loop.
It's all part of a larger effort to turn the lake area – a longtime fishing spot – into a recreation center that would appeal to all ages and walks of life, Somerset Lake Action Committee Chairman Jeff Payne said.
The committee has worked for years to bring that dream toward reality, serving as a fundraising arm and adding a pavilion near the north boat launch this past year.
"It's exciting to see this all coming together," Payne said. "Because this is such a wonderful place."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.