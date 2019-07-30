An inaugural 911 Trail Challenge will be held Sept. 7 to support the continued development of the September 11th National Memorial Trail.
According to a press release from the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, proceeds from the event will be stewarded by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies in the 911 Trail Fund, which was established to facilitate development of the September 11th National Memorial Trail.
The September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance is a nonprofit organization leading the development of a 1,300-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting the three 9/11 memorial sites with communities in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
More than 50 percent of the trail is off-road and the Alliance has been partnering with federal, state, county and municipal officials on 14 projects to connect more than 30 trails linking New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.
The Sept. 7 event will begin with check-in and on-site registration from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Berlin Brothersvalley High School
Cyclists can begin riding the 24-mile round-trip ride at 10:30 a.m., with the route taking participants through Berlin and out to the Flight 93 National Memorial before returning to Berlin around 2:30 p.m.
“The 911 Trail Challenge will engage community partners and trail enthusiasts on an occasion that calls attention to the monumental events of September 11, 2001,” said Thomas Baxter, president of the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance. “The event will also acknowledge the lives forever impacted by defending our nation’s freedom on that day.”
Riders may register online at www.911trailchallenge.org. Registration is $25 for each individuals, $50 for families and $20 for students.
Sponsorships are available by contacting info@911trail.org.
