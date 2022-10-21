EBENSBURG, Pa. – Members of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority were informed during a monthly meeting Friday that a bridge replacement project at the Duman Lake extension of the Ghost Town Trail may cost more than the approved amount.
According to the authority’s executive director, Cliff Kitner, during the demolition of the temporary bridge, several abutments were lost or damaged in the process.
“As anytime you demolish something, unforeseen things can happen,” he said. “So we lost a couple bridge abutments and the Center for Metal Arts came in, and were able to repair a couple of the bridge abutments and will be able to start installing the bridge."
“They were masonry block abutments that quite honestly as soon as the structure shifted in one direction the masonry block just fell out,” authority President Thomas Kakabar said.
Kakabar added that the masonry block will be replaced with a steel structure that is expected to have a longer lifespan.
Kitner said that the authority previously voted to exceed $40,000 on the project. He added that $34,000 was from grant funding and that the remainder would come from the Friends of the Trail account.
Kitner said he did not believe that project would exceed that amount but wanted to bring the previous vote to the authority’s attention due to the issue during the demolition of the temporary bridge and the uncertainty of if and how that may impact the price of the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.