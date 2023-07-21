EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority hit an expected deficit in its 2023 budget, officials said on Friday.
Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner presented the board with its monthly financial report, which showed the account currently at $16,680.58, which is a deficit of $5,919.07.
“We’re paying the bills with restricted funds,” he said. “We have been saying for the last couple months that we’re going to get to that point, and that’s where we are at this time,” adding that the restricted funds are currently at $972,124.72.
The board was presented a budget late last year with a shortfall of $133,000.
At the time, the board was told that the shortfall would be due to increased maintenance costs on the trail and a decrease in Cambria County’s contribution.
Kitner said that a large portion of the increase in the maintenance cost has come from adding a second maintenance specialist, which was needed because many tasks are not one-man jobs.
He said that due to the summer weather, costs of cutting grass and fixing washouts have begun to increase.
Kitner said in January that based on a 2009 study of the trail system and factoring in the cost of inflation, current maintenance cost is estimated at $2,400 per mile, with a total estimated maintenance cost of more than $127,000 for the current trail mileage built for the county’s three trails.
That estimate was for routine maintenance and does not include common occurrences such as fallen trees or washouts.
Kitner said that while reserves are available, the authority does not want to deplete them.
He said that the need for funds for trail maintenance has been something he has discussed with a number of people, including legislators, for the past several years. Currently grant funds still do not exist for maintenance, just for building trails.
The authority added that donations to the Friends of the Trail fund earmarked for trail maintenance would be accepted by contacting cambriaconservationrecreation@gmail.com.
