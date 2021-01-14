A trail group founded to develop the September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance through six mid-Atlantic states has launched a campaign to raise $50,000 this year.
It’s a move organizers said would allow them to secure a larger $100,000 Colcom Foundation Challenge Grant that, combined, would enable more development of the 1,300-mile path.
“The not-for-profit 9/11 Trail Alliance relies on financial support from donors and grants to further develop and maintain the 9/11 Memorial trail,” the group wrote in a release to media.
The New Eagle-based trail alliance was formed in 2002.
They launched the 9/11 trail project as a way to celebrate the nation’s resiliency and pay tribute to the heroes made that day. Now nearly 50% complete, efforts continue to link Flight 93 National Memorial site near Shanksville, New York City and the Pentagon site by on- and off-road trails.
Efforts are now underway to extend new trail from the Great Allegheny Passage in Garrett toward Berlin.
Other projects are also underway throughout Cambria County and beyond to add new trail miles.
To donate to the Trail Alliance’s broader effort, visit www.911trail.org or make a tax-deductible donation by shopping with AmazonSmile and selecting the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance as the charity of choice. In doing so, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the purchase back to the 9/11 Memorial Trail.
To learn more, go to www.911trail.org/our-history.html, or visit us on Facebook at 911MemorialTrail, Instagram/Twitter @911trail and YouTube @911trail.
