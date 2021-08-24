EBENSBURG, Pa. – A new race in the area is hoping to help two area organizations, while also looking to recruit new first responders.
The Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-A-Thon will take place on Oct. 2 and 3 and benefit the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and the Cambria County Regional Firefighter’s Association.
The Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-A-Thon will consist of a marathon, 15-mile and 5K run/ walk on Oct. 2 and a casual/no support group bicycle ride on Oct. 3.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said that he and the firefighters had talked about having a second race to benefit the county fire school and decided to incorporate the authority in the race.
The funds raised from the race will be split between the organizations.
“We’re always building more trail and we always need help so we can get people out there,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority. “Now we get to showcase almost the entire length of the Ghost Town Trail that’s in Cambria County.”
He added that the organization likes to have different types of people on the trails.
“What we like to try to do is have different styles of events on the trail because it draws different types of people and our whole goal is to try to bring people into the area and to showcase what we have here because we think what we have is pretty special and very unique to the area,” Kitner said. “And as we work on this trail, it’s going to be the only rail trail on this side of Oregon.”
The association’s past president, Eric Miller, said that the group is also hoping to use the event as a recruiting tool.
“Hopefully people see what we’re doing, that we’re out there, that we’re raising funds, that we’re bringing awareness to the communities, and hopefully we’ll be able to get some more EMS and fire providers out of it,” he said.
According to Miller, there will be five fire companies that plan to have members participate in the event, and several local fire and EMS companies will have their apparatuses near the lake for kids to see or for individuals who are interested in talking to them.
Chernisky added that after the race, many people stay in the area, which helps local businesses.
“It’s easier to get in your town than it is to leave,” Chernisky said, noting that many people are sore from the race. “It’s a great way to raise money for two great organizations and get people on the trails and into local businesses, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Those interested in registering for the race can do so at https://ultrasignup.com/register. Registration before Sept. 1 is $90 for the marathon, $60 for the 15-mile, $35 for the 5K and $25 for the bike ride.
Same day registration will only be available for the 5K for $45.
More information is available on the registration website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.