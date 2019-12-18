According to investigators, Brian Edward Mowry, 45, was one of two men arrested for delivering drugs to a woman at an Altoona motel minutes prior to the traffic stop.
Officer Cody Ward said a tip from the public about drug dealing in the area around the Microtel Inn & Suites on Valley View Boulevard led to a stakeout that spotted a black Ford pull into a dark, secluded area of the motel’s parking lot and then leave 10 minutes later without using proper turn signals.
Police said they spoke to Mowry and his passenger, Jermaine Lane, of Pittsburgh, and brought a Logan Township K9 unit to the scene after they gave conflicting stories about how they knew one another.
The K9 Ciro circled the vehicle and alerted police to the presence of narcotics and police located a black bag that investigators said contained 17 bricks of heroin inside Ziploc bags, as well as three bundles, for a total of 880 bags.
The bags had the word “Anaconda” and the image of a green snake stamped on them, Ward wrote in a criminal complaint.
Another bag contained bags of a substance that was later verified as crack cocaine, he wrote.
Both defendants claimed the black bag that held the drugs wasn’t theirs, although police said they found an EBT card with Lane’s name on it inside one of the bags.
After a search warrant was obtained for a motel room registered in Mowry’s name, police said they entered and spoke with a woman who said the man had sold her a bundle of heroin and an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine for $140 a short time earlier. She said another $235 was stolen from her wallet when she was not looking.
A man inside the room told a similar story, saying he ran into the bathroom and heard the woman arguing with Mowry about missing money.
Both face drug and criminal conspiracy charges, among others.
Lane and Mowry were both arraigned Tuesday and lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post $50,000 cash bails.
Preliminary hearings at Blair County Central Court are set for Jan. 8, court staff said.
