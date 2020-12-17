Police sirens

A Johnstown man and a Baltimore man will appear in Cambria County court facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Ferndale Borough, authorities said.

Tarvelle Lamar Harris, 46, of the 400 block of Ebensburg Road, and Damian Broome Alfonzo, 45, waived their rights to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to a criminal complaint, police stopped a Volkswagen Beetle carrying four people at Ferndale Avenue and Bridge Street on Nov. 14.

Police stopped the car for driving down Westinghouse Avenue without headlights and for having a loud exhaust, the complaint said.

The officer called for a backup unit after noticing the odor of marijuana.

Police reportedly seized a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine, a crack pipe and $1,019 cash. Harris also was charged with prohibited offensive weapons for having an expandable baton, the complaint said.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

