A Johnstown man and a Baltimore man will appear in Cambria County court facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Ferndale Borough, authorities said.
Tarvelle Lamar Harris, 46, of the 400 block of Ebensburg Road, and Damian Broome Alfonzo, 45, waived their rights to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, police stopped a Volkswagen Beetle carrying four people at Ferndale Avenue and Bridge Street on Nov. 14.
Police stopped the car for driving down Westinghouse Avenue without headlights and for having a loud exhaust, the complaint said.
The officer called for a backup unit after noticing the odor of marijuana.
Police reportedly seized a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine, a crack pipe and $1,019 cash. Harris also was charged with prohibited offensive weapons for having an expandable baton, the complaint said.
