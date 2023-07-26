JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – PennDOT announced that beginning Monday, aging traffic signal equipment will be replaced on a stretch of Broad Street in Johnstown, and on Galleria Drive in Richland Township.
There will be short-term lane closures managed under daylight flagging operations and arrow boards to control traffic.
No delays are expected.
Overall work for this project includes replacement of controllers, signal heads, wire and vehicle detection equipment.
Upgraded signs, new pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction also will take place.
The $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by the end of October and is not weather dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.