A traffic detour will go into effect Monday on a section of Mud Pike in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County.
The 6.9-mile-long detour will follow Garrett Shortcut Road and Berlin Plank Road and is expected to remain in place for less than 30 days while workers replace a pipe, according to PennDOT.
The pipe replacement is part of an $11.7 million project that will include rehabilitation and reconstruction of Mud Pike and Garrett Shortcut Road.
Garrett Shortcut Road will be reconstructed along a new alignment at its intersection with Mud Pike to provide better sight distance at that intersection.
Also, a left-turn lane will be constructed on Berlin Plank Road at its intersection with Mud Pike, and two bridges will be replaced along Mud Pike, one over Millers Run and one over Tubs Run. Other work to be completed includes upgrades to drainage, guide rails, signs and traffic signals; wetland mitigation; stream relocation; and other miscellaneous construction.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.
