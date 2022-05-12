EBENSBURG, Pa. – Traffic pattern changes will take place Monday at the Lake Rowena interchange with U.S. Route 22 in Ebensburg as part of the new phase of rehabilitation work by Gulisek Construction taking place at the Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny township interchanges on Route 22.
During that time, traffic at the Lake Rowena interchange will be switched from the existing pattern to two-way traffic on the east side of the road. Barriers will be set later next week.
Minor delays are expected.
On Friday, the contractor will move on to phase two, which involves resetting the temporary barriers and switching traffic to the other side of the road.
During the week of May 23, Gulisek Construction will perform excavation, grading and forming and placing rebar for the new approach slabs on West Second Street (state Route 53) in Cresson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.