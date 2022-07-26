St. Rochus Society – Croatian Hall Lodge No. 5 will offer traditional Kolo dance lessons beginning Aug. 9 at Croatian Hall, 612 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Classes on the traditional Croatian and Serbian folk dance will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30 and Sept. 1, 6 and 8.
Classes are being offered in anticipation of Johnstown Slavic Fest, which will be taking place Sept. 16 and 17 at the Heritage Discovery Center on Broad Street.
There is no fee to attend classes.
For more information or to register for a class, call 814-421-4958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.