JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Rochus Society–Croatian Hall Lodge No. 5 will offer traditional kolo dance lessons beginning Aug. 30 at Croatian Hall, 612 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Classes on the traditional Croatian, Serbian and other ethnic dances will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 6, 7 and 13.
Classes are being offered in anticipation of Johnstown Slavic Fest on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Heritage Discovery Center.
There is no fee to attend classes. For more information or to register for classes, call 814-421-4958.
