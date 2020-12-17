Barry and Nicole Gorzelsky decorate their 130-year-old Harshberger Road home in keeping with its historical significance.
The simple strings of white lights and wreaths illuminated with floodlights are meant to depict a traditional Christmas celebration, Barry Gorzelsky said.
“We keep it really simple and basic and traditional,” he said.
“It fits right into the theme of the home.”
The simple approach was enough to net the Gorzelsky home first place in the Roxbury neighborhood’s annual Christmas house-decorating contest.
Organized by former city councilwoman Charlene Stanton, the contest featured prizes from area businesses.
“I was hesitant about doing it this year with the COVID,” Stanton said.
“I know it’s been rough on the businesses, but they didn’t hesitate when I asked them. I couldn’t have done this without them.”
Sponsors included Roxbury Tire Center, 1429 Franklin St.; The Boulevard Grill, 165 Southmont Boulevard; and Styles with Edge, 258 Sell St.
“There is so much of the news is gloom and doom, we need some positivity,” Stanton said.
“There is always good out there, and always something to be thankful for.”
The other winners were Donna Cyburt, Shawn and April Bell, John and Janet Natta, James and Lesley Meyer, Terri Spotz and Charles Mahon.
Interim Johnstown police Chief Chad Miller volunteered to judge the displays.
