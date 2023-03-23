JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly 40 Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center students were recognized this week during a special SkillsUSA awards ceremony to honor their accomplishments.
36 total District 9 competitors were acknowledged, with four of those students having advanced to the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania Leadership and Skill Conference in Hershey this year.
They include senior diesel technology and Westmont Hilltop cyber student Nathan Bennett, who placed first in his field during the regional competition on Feb. 9; Thaddeus Collins, a senior at Ferndale Area who specializes in machine tool technology and took first in precision machining; GJCTC apartment and diesel tech student Ryan Vojtowicz; and Jacob Rhoades, an 11th grade construction trades student and Westmont Hilltop student that landed first in plumbing during the District 9 contest.
The conference will be held April 12 through April 14.
SkillsUSA is a nationwide student organization that develops "employability, participatory and leadership skills to complement the occupational skills developed by students in technical education classrooms or work-based learning sites."
For more information, visit www.skillsusapa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.