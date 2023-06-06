A southern Somerset County bridge will be closed to traffic indefinitely after a tractor-trailer crash wiped out a section of guide rail, officials said.
The 52-foot-long Engle Bridge carries Engles Mill Road over a steep hillside and Piney Run in Elk Lick Township near Salisbury Borough.
The lack of a barrier creates a safety issue that must be remedied before the bridge can be reopened, according to Andy Fedorko, Somerset County's engineer from The EADS Group.
Fedorko said that PennDOT was notified, according to protocol, and county maintenance crews have posted signs notifying drivers that they cannot cross the bridge.
The Somerset County commissioners said in a press release that a timetable has not yet been set for the bridge's reopening.
A PennDOT report on historic bridges in Somerset County notes that the century-old span is an early example of a concrete reinforced deck bridge in the county.
