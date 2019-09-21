An equipment malfunction on Saturday morning caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire on one of Bedford County’s busiest highways, state police said.
The 2019 Freightliner was being driven west on U.S. Route 30 in Breezewood at around 8:41 a.m. when its brakes failed and burst into flames, according to a press release issued on Saturday afternoon from the Bedford state police barracks.
The truck driver, 30-year-old Brian K. Woods, of Hammond, Indiana, stopped the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and North Breezewood Road and escaped without injury, but the fire then spread and engulfed the truck and its trailer, according to the press release.
